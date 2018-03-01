Bill introduced to protect students from losing professional licenses due to debt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) is working to help student borrowers by introducing a measure to protect graduates from losing their jobs.

Almost one third of Americans have to be licensed by the government to do their jobs. 44 million have outstanding student loans, and creditors are cracking down.

The measure Bennett is introducing, Senate Bill 2439, would prevent debt from being used to deny professional licenses.

Illinois is one of 22 states that have laws to suspend professional licenses and certificates if someone is defaulting on their student loans.

The bill passed the Licenses Activities and Pensions Committee and will now go to the full Senate.