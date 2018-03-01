Pop up recycling event to be held Saturday

Pop up recycling event to be held SaturdayPosted:
Manhunt underway in store felony theft case
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies are searching for two people who they say robbed a Menards store.
2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Springfield murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are in custody and one is still on the run in connection with a Springfield homicide.
Deputies: Men sped through school zone, had weapons
RAMSEY, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies say two men face charges for carrying weapons in Fayette County.
Local gun shops reacts to law makers proposed bills
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - The gun bill battle is continuing at the Illinois State Capitol.
Okaw Valley senior scores as basketball star, mom
BETHANY, Ill. (WAND) — In the small town of Bethany, hope is in basketball.
Mattoon man found guilty of murdering girlfriend
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in 2016.
Woman testifies about horror of finding kids slain by nanny
A New York City nanny accused of stabbing two small children to death in the bathroom of their Manhattan apartment is heading to trial.
Millikin bursts onto wrestling scene in third year of program
DECATUR -- Three years ago, zero Millikin wrestlers qualified for the NCAA Nationals. It's hard to blame the team for that low number: There wasn't a program. Fast forward three short seasons, and the Midwest has a new force to be reckoned with. Three Big Blue wrestlers are headed to nationals on March 9-10 in Cleveland, including juniors Chris Williams and Keajion Jennings and true freshman Bradan Birt. Williams (Bethalto, Ill.) represents Millikin in the 141-pound weight clas...
1 dead in 4-car intersection crash
WELLINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – A driver lost his life when a crash sent his car into an intersection.
Wednesday Night Highlight Zone: 2/28
It was a dangerous night to be a No. 1 seed in the boys high school playoffs! Central A&M takes down No. 1 seed Dieterich, Monticello ended No. 1 seed St. Joseph-Ogden's season and Teutopolis edges No. 1 seed Eldorado. Video Highlights MacArthur 70, Taylorville 59 (3A Decatur Regional Semifinals) Monticello 47, St. Joseph-Ogden 39 (2A Maroa Sectional Semifinals) Teutopolis 56, Eldorado 52 (2A Robinson Sectional Semifinals) Central A&M 89, Dieterich 64 (1A Moweaqua Sectional S...
