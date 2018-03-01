Pop up recycling event to be held Saturday

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A pop up recycling event is scheduled for Saturday in Macon County.

Macon County Environmental Management will host the event this Saturday at 1750 N. 21st St.

Unwanted electronics like TVs, computer equipment, and entertainment devices will be accepted. Most items will be accepted for free. TVs and computer monitors are $10 each.

Residents must register for an appointment to bring their items by going to www.MaconGreen.com or by calling 425-4505.

The event will go forward, weather permitting.

You can also register for other Electronics Collections events on April 3 and April 21.