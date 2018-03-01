Burglaries trending down in Urbana neighborhoods

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Information from Urbana police suggests burglaries are down in the city.

The News-Gazette reports Chief Sylvia Morgan said three key arrests seem to be related a February drop in crime. Officers made the first arrest on Feb. 12 and the third on Feb. 16.

Police told the Urbana Mayor’s Neighborhood Safety Task Force that 63 residential burglaries happened from Dec. 1, 2017, to Feb. 26. From Feb. 12 to Feb. 26, the are saw eight burglaries. After the third arrest, only three of those crimes happened, showing a drop.

Police say 70 percent of the 63 burglaries happened with only a day between them. A total of 70 percent of the crimes happened in single-family homes. The majority of them involved forced entry.

Morgan says a large amount of burglaries happen during the day when people are out on the job and away from home, adding resident tips are useful in helping police get to the bottom of burglary crimes.