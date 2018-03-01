Recreational marijuana issue may be on ballot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The legalization of recreational marijuana is one step closer to appearing on the ballot as a question.

State senators passed a proposal for a non-binding question on the November ballot with a 37-13 vote. It will now go to the House for approval, and will need Gov. Bruce Rauner’s signature in order to appear.

The governor says he thinks legalization would be a mistake and has called the ballot effort misguided.

Chicago Democratic Sen. Bill Cunningham sponsored the bill, which is meant to serve as an opinion poll.

Sen. Heather Steans and Rep. Kelly Cassidy introduced a bill to legalize marijuana last year.

