White House preparing to replace McMaster as national security adviser

WASHINGTON (WAND) - The White House is preparing to replace H.R. McMaster as the national security adviser as early as next month, NBC News is reporting.

The move is orchestrated by chief of staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary James Mattis, five people familiar with the discussions disclosed.

This would be the latest in a string of shakeups at the White House over the past year. There have been months of strained relations between President Donald Trump and McMaster.

Officials said a front-running candidate to become Trump's third national security adviser is Stephen Biegun, an auto industry executive.

Biegun is currently the vice president of international governmental affairs for the Ford Motor Company.

McMaster came to the White House last year to replace Michael Flynn. Flynn resigned after only 24 days in office after revelations that he lied to Vice President Pence about his dealings with Russian officials.