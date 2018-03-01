Man who raped girl he was babysitting sentenced

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old man who raped a young girl he was babysitting was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Chris Courtois was sentenced Wednesday for statutory rape, child molestation and four counts of statutory sodomy.

The Springfield News-Leader reports prosecutors said Courtois sexually abused several victims.

It was the first case in Greene County in which prosecutors used a 2014 state constitutional amendment allowing evidence of prior criminal acts, whether charged or uncharged, to be considered by juries in the prosecution of child sex crimes.

