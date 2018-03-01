MTD to purchase 3 more diesel-electric hybrid buses

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District has approved the purchase of three more 40-foot diesel-electric hybrid buses.

They are expected to be delivered sometime late summer.

The low-polluting, energy-efficient buses will cost $1.81 million. The purchase is 100 percent federally funded.

The buses being replaced were bought in 2003 and all have more than 500,000 miles on them.

This will mean 92 of MTD's 111 bus fleet will be diesel-eclectic buses.