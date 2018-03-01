Kids tackle football bill heads to full house

State Capitol (WAND) – A bill to ban kids under 12 from playing organized tackle football in Illinois has cleared its first hurdle.

The measure sponsored by State Rep. Carol Sente, (D) Vernon Hills, comes over concerns of brain injuries commonly known as CTE. The bill is called the Dave Duerson Act To Prevent CTE. Duerson, a member of the 1985 champion Chicago Bears, took his own life at the age of 50 after suffering from CTE.

“In his lifetime, after his career, he went from Harvard educated successful businessman to a shadow of himself,” said Tregg Duerson, Dave’s son.

Despite lengthy testimony regarding CTE and its impact on young football players the bill met with some opposition. It passed a house mental health committee on a narrow 11-9 vote and is now headed to the full house for debate.

The bill is HB 4341.

(Photo: Former NFL player Chris Borland demonstrates a helmet to helmet hit on a mannequin.)