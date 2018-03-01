Former city worker charged with stealing taxpayer money

DAWSON, Ill. (WAND) - A former town treasurer is charged with stealing close to $100,000 of public money.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser told WAND-TV that Dennise Farley, who is listed on Dawson’s website as a water clerk and treasurer, turned herself in to Sangamon County deputies. She’s facing a charge of theft over $10,000, which is a Class 2 felony.

Farley is accused of stealing the money between October 2016 and December 2017.

If she is found guilty, she could go to prison for up to 7 years.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s office played a role in the investigation.