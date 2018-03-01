Car hits pedestrians; 2 hospitalized

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Two people are in hospital care after a car hit them.

Police say that on Thursday evening the pedestrians, identified as a man and woman, were walking in the 2200 block of Clear Lake Avenue when it happened. Officers say first responders took each of them to different hospitals.

Law enforcement responded to the scene after a 6:30 p.m. call.

Officers say the woman, whose name is unknown, suffered broken bones in her leg. They say the man didn’t seem to have any breaks, but complained about pain in his chest.

The driver of the car was not injured in the crash.

Police say they are investigating the crash on Thursday night.