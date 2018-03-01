House fire causes heavy interior damage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators say flames caused “extensive” damage to a Springfield house.

Firefighters say they responded to 25 Bellerive Road at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday. They say they needed about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Crews say two adults live in the home, but both were out of town when the fire happened. They say three dogs in the house survived uninjured.

They say the fire, which mostly damaged one room of the house, also left behind heavy smoke damage in the rest of the building. Firefighters estimated total damage will amount to at least $40,000, but likely more.

Firefighters were still on the scene at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.