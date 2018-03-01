House fire causes heavy interior damage

House fire causes heavy interior damagePosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Police: Teen behind near-shooting had change of heart
MASSILLON, Tenn. (WAND) – Police say a 13-year-old teen nearly carried out a school shooting before changing his mind.
-
Manhunt underway in store felony theft case
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies are searching for two people who they say robbed a Menards store.
-
Man who raped girl he was babysitting sentenced
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old man who raped a young girl he was babysitting was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
-
Cops: Naked man covered in cooking oil attacked family
A man is facing charges after police say the 19-year-old attacked his family while tripping on LSD and then resisting arrest while naked and covered in cooking oil.
-
Former city worker charged with stealing taxpayer money
DAWSON, Ill. (WAND) - A former town treasurer is charged with stealing close to $100,000 of public money.
-
2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Springfield murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are in custody and one is still on the run in connection with a Springfield homicide.
-
Deputies: Men sped through school zone, had weapons
RAMSEY, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies say two men face charges for carrying weapons in Fayette County.
-
Drunk man stuck with four-figure Uber bill
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (WAND) – A man woke up from an Uber trip to a bill of over $1,500.
-
Okaw Valley senior scores as basketball star, mom
BETHANY, Ill. (WAND) — In the small town of Bethany, hope is in basketball.
-
Local gun shops reacts to law makers proposed bills
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - The gun bill battle is continuing at the Illinois State Capitol.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Springfield murder
-
Okaw Valley senior scores as basketball star, mom
-
Millikin bursts onto wrestling scene in third year of program
-
Deputies: Men sped through school zone, had weapons
-
Local gun shops react to proposed bills
-
Wednesday Night Highlight Zone: 2/28
-
New law enforcement center bringing jobs to Decatur
-
Volunteers raise money after transplant
-
Thursday Morning Forecast
-
Life After Prison Special Report
-
Current Events
-
NOAA Weather Radio programming
WAND 17 has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation in offering NOAA Weather Alert Monitors.
-
Weather Ready Central Illinois
The change of season from winter to summer can bring dangerous severe weather to Central Illinois.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-