1 dead in Champaign County intersection crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a driver is dead after a crash in Champaign County.

Troopers report that late Thursday, a 29-year-old man was driving on Route 47 toward Champaign County Road 3200 North before slowing down to turn left at the intersection. As he drove into the intersection, police say a 22-year-old female driver tried to pass another car and slammed into the man’s car.

State police say he went to the hospital with serious injuries and died from them while in their care. The woman and a passenger in the 2007 BMW needed hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say everyone involved in the crash had a seat belt on.

Troopers cited the woman for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, improper passing in an intersection and disobeying a no-passing zone.