Voit: Let's start an All-Star game to bring the state together

For video, visit Gordon Voit - WAND Sports on Facebook!





It's simple: We need a game.



These days Illinois is synonymous with budget issues, bitter politics and an exodus of people fueling seemingly every other state.



The solution could be on the basketball court, where the state produces elite talent from Chicago to Carbondale and everywhere in between. College coaches flock to the Land of Lincoln to scout talent. For goodness' sake, documentaries are made about out kids on a continual basis.



More importantly, it's a bastion of community service where coaches and scorebook keepers make three pennies an hour and player GPAs are higher than the general student body.



So why don't we have a game that celebrates that?



One night, one game. Team Chicago vs. Team Illinois. 10,000 screaming fans. Alley-oops. TV cameras. Awards. Dunk Contest.



It's all about showcasing the top college-bound seniors from every part of the state. Let's rotate the venue between different regions accordingly.



You can take it to the bank that it wouldn't be a defense-optional exhibition -- it's about proving which part of the state is No. 1.



The bottom line? #WeNeedAGame. We owe it to Illinois.





For ideas on how to make the event a success, or to nominate a college-bound senior, email Gordon Voit at gordon.voit@wandtv.com or visit him on social media. (Twitter: @GordonVoit) (Facebook: Gordon Voit -- WAND Sports)