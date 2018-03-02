Local girls basketball stars named All-State in 1A/2A

Posted:

Local Players Named to Class 1A/2A All-State Girls Basketball Teams
[IBCA website: https://app.box.com/s/hdhfkdvdjjlytgdkv7rwrqhx1imm6zkx]

First Team
Paige Robinson, Okaw Valley senior
Anaya Peoples, Schlarman junior
Capria Brown, Schlarman sophomore

Second Team
Jolene Bueker, Teutopolis senior
Zanna Myers, Monticello senior
Katelyn Young, Oakwood sophomore
Chloe Hughes, Marshall senior

Third Team
Katryal Clark, Auburn senior
Sydney Gouard, Schlarman junior
Caroline Jachino, Pleasant Plains sophomore
Sadie Bueker, Teutopolis junior
Peyton Crowe, St. Joseph-Ogden junior
Tatum McCall, Monticello senior

Fourth Team
Skylar Hayes, Mt. Pulaski junior
Cassie Russo, Tuscola senior
Macy Michels, Teutopolis senior
Summer Cramer, Watseka senior
Bree Trimble, St. Joseph-Ogden junior
Gabby Wessels, Cissna Park senior

Special Mention
DaeLin Switzer, St. Teresa junior
Aubrey Hunt, TCSV senior
Ashlyn Sturdy, TCSV sophomore
Taryn Sams, Central A&M senior
Meara Tilstra, Iroquois West senior
Olivia Felts, Williamsville senior
Amber Tomlin, Heyworth senior
Stephanie Brown, Heyworth senior
Hannah Smith, Auburn senior
Leah Mayhaus, Altamont senior
Abby Frohuing, Newton senior
Alexis Crane, Meridian senior
Marianna Hemmen, Teutopolis senior
Hannah Wallen, ALAH senior
Brenna Durst, Oakwood senior
Emily Duis, Milford senior
Sydney Camman, Flora senior
Katie Abell, Routt Catholic junior
Megan Schlechte, WSS junior
Nakaya Hughes, St. Thomas More junior
Liberty Jamison, Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior
Madison Kirby, Salt Fork junior
Annie Nelson, BHRA junior
Emily Meidel, BHRA sophomore
Janiah Newell, Schlarman junior
Natalie Bates, Tuscola junior
Claire Wilhour, Brownstown/St. Elmo sophomore
Aliyah Holloman, Villa Grove-Heritage sophomore
Asya Smith, Pleasant Plains freshman
 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps