1 dead in Amtrak train vs car crash in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Ill. (WAND) - One person has died in an Amtrak vs car crash in rural Coles County on Friday morning.

According to the Coles County Sheriff's Department, they were called to the area of Commercial and Elm streets around 7:45 a.m. for a car vs. Amtrak crash.

Amtrak told WAND-TV that a car was stopped on the tracks when the train stuck it. The train was heading out of Mattoon at the time of the crash. They say no one on the train was injured.

A witness to the crash said he was not sure what happened until he was able to get closer.

"When I did come across the track there was rock and all kinds of debris, parts of the car and things. As far as anyone surviving, I wouldn't think so," said David McSchooler.

The sheriff's department said only one car was involved and only one person was in that car.

The investigation is still ongoing. They expect to release more information sometime Friday afternoon.

Crews are still working to clear the tracks and that could take a few more hours.