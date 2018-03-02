First responders, fire crews rescue man from grain bin

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were on scene of a grain bin rescue in Rural Champaign County, about two miles north of Ivesdale.

Fire officials say, they were called out just after 7 a.m. for reports of a farmer stuck in a grain bin. They say the farmer was trying to unclog the auger.

The farmer was stuck in grain up to his chest. Luckily with the help of the Urbana Fire Department and other first responders the man was rescued just after 9 a.m.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expect to recover.