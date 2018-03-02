First responders, fire crews rescue man from grain bin

First responders, fire crews rescue man from grain binPosted:
1 dead in Champaign County intersection crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a driver is dead after a crash in Champaign County.
1 dead in Amtrak train vs car crash in Humboldt
HUMBOLDT, Ill. (WAND) - One person has died in an Amtrak vs car crash in rural Coles County on Friday morning.
Police: Teen behind near-shooting had change of heart
MASSILLON, Tenn. (WAND) – Police say a 13-year-old teen nearly carried out a school shooting before changing his mind.
Cops: Naked man covered in cooking oil attacked family
A man is facing charges after police say the 19-year-old attacked his family while tripping on LSD and then resisting arrest while naked and covered in cooking oil.
Mistrial in murder case came in fourth trial for man
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A fourth murder trial involving an Urbana man ended in a mistrial ruling.
Man who raped girl he was babysitting sentenced
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old man who raped a young girl he was babysitting was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Former city worker charged with stealing taxpayer money
DAWSON, Ill. (WAND) - A former town treasurer is charged with stealing close to $100,000 of public money.
Car hits pedestrians; 2 hospitalized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Two people are in hospital care after a car hit them.
Recreational marijuana issue may be on ballot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The legalization of recreational marijuana is one step closer to appearing on the ballot as a question.
Local girls basketball stars named All-State in 1A/2A
Local Players Named to Class 1A/2A All-State Girls Basketball Teams [IBCA website: https://app.box.com/s/hdhfkdvdjjlytgdkv7rwrqhx1imm6zkx] First Team Paige Robinson, Okaw Valley senior Anaya Peoples, Schlarman junior Capria Brown, Schlarman sophomore Second Team Jolene Bueker, Teutopolis senior Zanna Myers, Monticello senior Katelyn Young, Oakwood sophomore Chloe Hughes, Marshall senior Third Team Katryal Clark, Auburn senior Sydney Gouard, Schlarman junior Caroline Jachino, Pleasa...
Shelbyville voters consider sewer funding
Friday Morning Forecast
Sled hockey skates on inclusiveness, fun
2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Springfield murder
Kids tackle football bill heads to full house
The city of Champaign prepares for Unofficial
Evening Forecast
Millikin bursts onto wrestling scene in third year of program
Weather Ready Central Illinois
The change of season from winter to summer can bring dangerous severe weather to Central Illinois.
NOAA Weather Radio programming
WAND 17 has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation in offering NOAA Weather Alert Monitors.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
