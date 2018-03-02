Man accused of hitting child for not being able to tie his shoes

Man accused of hitting child for not being able to tie his shoesPosted:
-
First responders, fire crews rescue man from grain bin
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were on scene of a grain bin rescue in Rural Champaign County, about two miles north of Ivesdale.
-
1 dead in Champaign County intersection crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a driver is dead after a crash in Champaign County.
-
District: Student dies in Amtrak vs car crash
HUMBOLDT, Ill. (WAND) - One person has died in an Amtrak vs car crash in rural Coles County on Friday morning.
-
Police: Teen behind near-shooting had change of heart
MASSILLON, Tenn. (WAND) – Police say a 13-year-old teen nearly carried out a school shooting before changing his mind.
-
Cops: Naked man covered in cooking oil attacked family
A man is facing charges after police say the 19-year-old attacked his family while tripping on LSD and then resisting arrest while naked and covered in cooking oil.
-
Mistrial in murder case came in fourth trial for man
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A fourth murder trial involving an Urbana man ended in a mistrial ruling.
-
Man who raped girl he was babysitting sentenced
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old man who raped a young girl he was babysitting was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
-
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County man is facing charges after police said he battered a 6-year-old child for not being able to tie his shoes.
-
Former city worker charged with stealing taxpayer money
DAWSON, Ill. (WAND) - A former town treasurer is charged with stealing close to $100,000 of public money.
College sues former student who refuses to leave dorm
A New York City college is trying to evict a 32-year-old former student who has refused to leave her dorm room since dropping out in 2016.
-
-
-
-
-