Police: Man stored crack cocaine in his sock

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they caught a Decatur man for possession of crack cocaine.

After midnight on March 1, officers followed a car with Billy Neal, 48, inside of it as a passenger in a Decatur chase. Police say the 1999 Buick Regal started to speed across railroad tracks on Oakland Avenue and close to West Cerro Gordo Street as a train approached.

An officer on the other side of the tracks caught up with the car. Police say they searched Neal and discovered three bags of crack cocaine containing about 0.3 ounces of the drug.

Police say Neal carried the drugs in his right sock.

Neal is in the Macon County Jail and faces charges of possession with intent to distribute drugs. His bond is set as $50,000.