Decatur students read with State Rep. Sue Scherer

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Lee Elementary School students got to read with State Rep. Sue Scherer last week in Springfield.

Lee teaches both Pre-K to 5th grade and also special needs students ranging in age from 5 to 22.

Scherer visited several classes including 3rd grade teacher Erica West's class. She read to the kids and asked them questions. "Ms. Erica's class made me miss my teaching days," Scherer said. "These children are our future. I will do everything I can to help make a difference in their lives."

Scherer represents the 96th District which includes parts of Christian, Macon, and Sangamon counties.