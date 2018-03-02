Champaign YMCA installs parking lot cameras after vehicle burglaries

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Stephens Family YMCA in Champaign is beefing up security following vehicle break-ins.

Security cameras were installed on the outside of the athletic complex.

Five cars were broken into a different times in November. The YMCA alerted members to it in early December.

The cameras were installed Thursday. The Y plans to put up signs letting people know the cameras are there in hopes it will deter criminals and make members feel safer.

The YMCA still encourages members to bring valuables inside the complex with them or stow them out of sight in their cars.