Rock Springs offers maple syrup classes

DECATUR, lll. (WAND) - Late February and early March is the perfect time to get maple syrup right out of the tree, and Rock Springs will be hosting free maple syrup programs to show the community just how they can do it.

Saturday, people can learn how maple sap is turned into syrup. People will be able to learn where real maple syrup comes from at the conservation area.

The event is free and open to the public.

Richie Wolf, Nature Center Manager, says they are teaching people the "pioneer way."

Wolf says the hardest part about making maple syrup is the grueling time process.

"It takes about a full day to fill a bucket," Wolf says. "It takes 40 gallons of sap just to make one gallon of syrup."

More than 50 people have already registered for the class, but Wolf says people can register up until the event tomorrow. There will be sessions at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. If you would like to sign up, click here.