(WAND) - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Illinois has one of the highest rates for colorectal cancer.

The state also has some of the lowest screening numbers as well.

Doctors say its important to get screened for colon cancer, because many times people do not show symptoms.

People with a history of colorectal cancer in their family are more likely to get the cancer.

However, doctors say anyone can get it.