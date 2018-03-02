Deputy expected to lose life after foot chase shooting

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WAND) – A deputy shot in a shooting is not expected to survive.

It happened after 9:30 a.m. Friday, when WTHR reports Boone County deputies joined Lebanon police in a chase. Officers were trying to serve an arrest warrant on a woman and located another wanted person, identified as 28-year-old John Baldwin Jr., at the scene.

Police chased Baldwin and two other people in a car pursuit after they drove from the area in Lebanon. Law enforcement from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, including Deputy Jacob Pickett, joined in that chase. Someone shot Pickett after the suspects got out along Indian Springs Road and took off by foot.

Police wounded one of the suspects in the car, identified as 21-year-old Anthony Bumgarht, who is now in stable condition. Three suspects are now behind bars.

The deputy's family is expected to donate his organs after he dies.

Pickett was a lead K-9 handler for his partner, Brick, for over two years.

Pickett is from Brownsburg, Ind., and graduated from Brownsburg High School. He started working for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office in July of 2015.

Indiana State Police are now leading the investigation into the shooting.