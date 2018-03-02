K-9 officer peacefully dies at home

NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) – A K-9 officer that served in Normal’s police force has died.

Officers say Gunner died peacefully at home on Friday morning. He had arthritis and other health problems.

Gunner served on the force with Officer Shane Bachman for several years. Police ask that the Normal community keep its thoughts and prayers with the Bachman family.

“These dogs are selfless and give 100 percent to our department and the community they serve,” police said in a Facebook statement. “We are sure Gunner is chasing tennis balls like no other!”

Police thanked Gunner for his service in the statement.