GOP & Dems craft bipartisan gun bill

State Capitol – Democrats and Republicans are usually on opposite sides on gun bills with the exception of one which cleared the Illinois House earlier this week.

A measure banning bump stocks and trigger cranks was approved with the help of more than a dozen votes from GOP lawmakers. Bump stocks increase the firing rate of guns. It was a bump stock used by a Las Vegas gunman that mowed down 58 people on October 1, 2017.

“If it causes a semi-automatic weapon to fire like an automatic weapon it ought to be banned in Illinois and this is our chance to do it,” said Rep. David Harris, (R) Arlington Heights, on the floor of the Illinois House.

A similar measure was defeated previously. But Republican Minority Leader Rep. Jim Durkin, (R) Western Springs, praised the work done by lawmakers to craft a bipartisan bill which he hopes can be a framework for future bills.

“This should be the model for us to continue working together in a collaborative manner. I ask you engage Republicans on these major issues,” Durkin stated.

The bill is now pending in the Illinois Senate.