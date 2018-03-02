Dogs saved from island up for St. Louis adoptions

ST. LOUIS (WAND) – Pets rescued from hurricane damage can be adopted in St. Louis.

KSDK reports a total of 14 dogs are available at Stray Rescue in the St. Louis area. Those animals are just a few of the 138 dogs and cats that country singer Kenny Chesney helped rescue.

The station says Hurricane Irma took out his home on St. John, an island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. In response, he paid for fuel and a private jet to take all of the animals to Florida. From there, Stray Rescue leaders contacted Chesney to set up a chance to take in the animals.

KSDK says Chesney has now rescued animals from the island three times.

Anyone interested in adopting from this shelter can click here.

People can also click this link to learn about Kenny Chesney’s hurricane relief foundation.