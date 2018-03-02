Father killed in Michigan shooting worked in Illinois

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WAND) – The father of a suspected shooter at Central Michigan University used to work as an Illinois police officer.

Police in Michigan say James Eric Davis Jr. shot and killed his parents on the Mount Pleasant campus, which sits about 70 miles north of Lansing. The situation, which officers believe was a “family-type domestic issue”, forced a campus-wide lockdown as police searched for Davis.

Police say Davis used his father’s gun to shoot him. James Eric Davis Sr., 48, used to work as a police officer in the Chicago suburb of Bellwood.

Lt. Larry Klaus says Davis went to a hospital Thursday night after dealing with a drug-related health issue. They say he took the gun from his father when the family came back to Campbell Hall on Friday morning. Davis Sr. and the mother, Diva Jeneen Davis, were victims.

CMU leaders told students to stay inside and lock doors with the suspected shooter still out there. They also asked parents to not pick up their children.

A manhunt is still ongoing as officers from multiple police agencies search for Davis Jr.