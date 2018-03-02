Governor chooses new head for Quincy response

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Gov. Bruce Rauner has named the person who will oversee response to a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Quincy.

He says Michael Hoffman, who currently is director of the Illinois Department of Central Management Services, will be his senior advisor as the state deals with the situation. Hoffman, a cabinet member, will have oversight in Quincy.

Legionnaires’ disease claimed 13 lives in a 2015 outbreak and left dozens of other people sick. People can become sick from the disease when Legionella bacteria enters the body through inhaled water vapor.

Gov. Rauner received criticism in the past for his handling of the Quincy outbreak. Lawmakers questioned him about why he hasn’t taken recommended steps to slow down the Legionella bacteria.

State leaders confirmed a fourth case of Legionnaires’ disease at the Quincy Veterans Home in February.

