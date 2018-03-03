Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 3/2

Complete scoreboard: 3/2 Complete scoreboard: 3/2

The boys basketball playoffs are down to the regional and sectional championships! Join Noah Newman and Gordon Voit as they take you all over the state.

1A Moweaqua Sectional Finals
Central A&M 69, Nokomis 56

1A Danville Sectional Finals
Ridgeview 57, St. Anne 52

2A Maroa Sectional Finals
Bloomington Central Catholic 56, Monticello 34

2A Robinson Sectional Finals
Mt. Carmel 48, Teutopolis 47

3A Decatur Regional Finals
Southeast 94, MacArthur 81

3A Mahomet Regional Finals
Mahomet-Seymour 72, Urbana 61

3A Paris Regional Finals
Champaign Central 76, Effingham 45

3A Rochester Regional Finals
Lanphier 33, Lincoln 19

4A Danville Regional Finals
Moline 56, Danville 51

