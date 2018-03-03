Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 3/2

Southeast celebrates its fifth regional championship since coach Lawrence Thomas took over in 2008-09.

The boys basketball playoffs are down to the regional and sectional championships! Join Noah Newman and Gordon Voit as they take you all over the state.



1A Moweaqua Sectional Finals

Central A&M 69, Nokomis 56



1A Danville Sectional Finals

Ridgeview 57, St. Anne 52



2A Maroa Sectional Finals

Bloomington Central Catholic 56, Monticello 34



2A Robinson Sectional Finals

Mt. Carmel 48, Teutopolis 47



3A Decatur Regional Finals

Southeast 94, MacArthur 81



3A Mahomet Regional Finals

Mahomet-Seymour 72, Urbana 61



3A Paris Regional Finals

Champaign Central 76, Effingham 45



3A Rochester Regional Finals

Lanphier 33, Lincoln 19



4A Danville Regional Finals

Moline 56, Danville 51