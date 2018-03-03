Fire erupts in Danville home

Posted:

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Danville Fire responded to a house fire at the 500 block of Harmon Street.

According to fire officials, crews responded to the call around 1:50 A.M Saturday morning.

The house was empty at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

