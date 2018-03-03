Police: Man shot, killed self outside of White House

Photo courtesy of The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (WAND) – Police say someone took their own life outside of the White House.

The District of Columbia Police Department says it discovered a man fatally shot himself along the building’s north fence. First responders declared the person dead at the scene.

“We are working to notify next of kin,” DC Police said in a tweet posted after 1 p.m. Saturday. “No further updates.”

President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to the White House in the late afternoon Saturday after spending time in Florida. Security leaders have briefed the president on the situation.

The Secret Service says nobody else was injured.