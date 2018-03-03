Murder trial ends with man walking free

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A former murder suspect is walking free after a jury came back with an innocent verdict.

The News-Gazette reports 34-year-old Indianapolis man Dejuan Alexander was accused of shooting and killing Demaree Tetter on March 16, 2014 outside of Club Deuce (623 N. Vermilion St.). A jury first tried him for murder in the fall of 2017 and couldn’t come to a unanimous decision. That trial ended in a mistrial.

The second trial came to an end Friday afternoon, when the newspaper says a jury of three men and nine women were deadlocked. They kept talking and ended up decided Alexander was innocent.

Prosecutors argued during the trial that Alexander shot Tetter “at close range” outside of the club after club management kicked his group out.

In terms of evidence, prosecutors had two 9 mm shell casings and the word of several witnesses. The News-Gazette reports eight people identified Alexander as the gunman in conversations with police. A private attorney on Alexander’s side argued he couldn’t be found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, explaining how several witnesses saw a shooter get into a white Cadillac Escalade, which he says Alexander was not in, and drive away.

The jury also found Alexander innocent in the investigation of Danville man Sheldon Pittman’s shooting injuries. The News-Gazette says someone shot him in the right wrist.

Alexander is free after spending almost four years in custody.