Body parts found, newlyweds arrested near mobile home

LANCASTER, S.C. (WAND) – Police in South Carolina found body parts outside of a mobile home.

Two people are behind bars as officers investigate the suspected murder of 18-year-old Austin Tyler Steele. WCNC reports 30-year-old Christopher Allen Holford and 19-year-old Brandy Nicole Faye Duncan are considered suspects.

Police say Holford, who shared a mobile home behind a house on a residential property, shot Steele in his neck several weeks before the discovery of body parts. They say Steele had died by the morning after the shooting.

WCNC says police believe Holford dismembered Steele before his wife helped hide the body parts. Police found a human skull, a buried human torso, and human bones stored under the mobile home.

The station reports police also found weapons in the house and mobile home, including an axe, a broken sword and knives.

Holford faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Duncan is facing a charge of accessory after the fact of murder.

WCNC says a judge denied Holford bond on the murder charge.