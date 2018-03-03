The Illinois State Fair has a new manager

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Fair is under new management.

Kevin Gordan will no longer lead the state fair. Luke Sailer of Chatham, who previously served as the assistant state fair manager, will be taking over the reigns. The Division of Fairs & Promotional Services oversees the bureaus of Illinois State Fair, Du Quoin State Fair, Business Services and County Fairs & Horse Racing.

Sailer will be the fourth state fair manager in 3 years.

From an IDoA press release:

“Luke’s management experience, combined with his southern Illinois agricultural background, makes for a winning combination when it comes to the management of state and county agricultural fairs. His familiarity with non-fair events and the need to utilize these facilities throughout the year will also serve him well in this position,” said Ag Director Raymond Poe. “His enthusiasm and leadership experience make him a great fit and we look forward to working with him to create successful fairs and events in the future.”

Sailer had these comments:

“I’m very honored and excited for this opportunity. I have a passion for our state and county fairs and want them to continue to grow and be successful. These fairs showcase our state’s number one industry. These events are great economic drivers for the state of Illinois and local communities. I want to continue to build on the successes of the past while continuing to modernize our events going forward.”

The Illinois State Fair will be Aug. 9 - 19 in Springfield and the Du Quoin State Fair is Aug. 24 - Sept. 3 in Du Quoin.