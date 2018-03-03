Three dead in apparent murder-suicide

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WAND) - Three have been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department conducted a welfare check Saturday morning on a home in Winnebago County. Police found two children and an adult man all dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

The children appeared to have been shot in separate bedrooms, while the man was found in a third bedroom, dead from a gunshot wound.

The identities of the victims have not been released, but police say the man was related to the children.

The sheriff's office is still investigating.