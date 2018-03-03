'Roasts' with media expected at dinner; president to attend

WASHINGTON (WAND) – President Donald Trump will be part of some ribbing tonight at a dinner with the media.

The president skipped the annual Gridiron dinner and the White House Correspondents Dinner during his first year in office. This time, he’s taking part in Gridiron, where Washington officials and media members take part in a good-natured give-and-take.

He’s likely to roast others and take some ribbing himself at the dinner.

President Trump sent out a tweet on Saturday afternoon taking aim at the national press, saying: “Mainstream media in (the) U.S. is being mocked all over the world. They’ve gone CRAZY!”

The tweet linked to a conservative pundit who said the president and his administration take “unparalleled” attacks from the media.