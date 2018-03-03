Disaster response teams tackle Watseka

Watseka, Ill. (WAND) - Relief efforts are underway in Watseka

Flood warnings remain in effect in Watseka, but cleanup crews have started to make their move.

One volunteer with the Lutheran Disaster Response Team said, “If the town needs us, we are vetted through FEMA and IEMA, so all our volunteers are certified, they go through extensive training which Its Important to have instead of spontaneous volunteers which can be a second disaster. If you have an organized group coming in, we’re very efficient that way.”

The organization is also now providing comfort dogs for grieving families, muck-out teams for cleaning basements and they served food to those affected by the flooding.

Watseka has been struggling with flooding from the Iroquois River since Feb 20.

Governor Bruce Rauner issued a disaster declaration for three Illinois counties—Kankakee, Vermilion and Iroquois.

“We must continue to stand together during times of emergency and provide continued support and assistance as these communities fight the rising flood waters,” said Gov. Rauner.

The disaster declaration brings state aid, including boats, trucks, pumps, hoses, and sandbags to the afflicted areas.

The flood warning is still in effect for Watseka.