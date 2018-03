ST. LOUIS -- Illinois State won a thriller over Southern Illinois, 76-68 in overtime of the Missouri Valley Conference semifinals Saturday.

The Redbirds will meet Loyola-Chicago in Sunday's finals, after the top-seeded Ramblers beat Bradley 62-54 in the first semifinal.

It's a rematch of the regular season finale in which Loyola-Chicago won 68-61. The winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.