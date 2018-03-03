Supplies, power delivered to hurricane-ravaged school

PUERTO RICO (WAND) – Instead of asking for his own gifts, a 7-year-old Illinois boy wanted to make a difference.

Avery Huddleston said he wanted classmates to help provide students in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico with the school supplies they need. His school did just that, working with Ameren Illinois to deliver tools to La Escula Rafael De Jesus in Rio Grande.

“They collected all these presents – mostly pencils, pens, crayons and paint and all kinds of cool stuff,” said Ameren Illinois Crew Leader Mike Beardsley.

Ameren workers delivered the box and restored power to the building, which spent five months without electricity after the 2017 storms.

“It was really gratifying to get the power on and hear the people cheer,” Beardsley said. “The people of Puerto Rico have been really gracious giving us food and coffee and they’re very patient people and very grateful we’re here helping them out.”