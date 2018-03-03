Cooks battle hard at 2018 'Culinary Cookoff'

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Culinary students battled hard to see who could make the best dish in Decatur.

The annual Culinary Cookoff, held Saturday at the Decatur Conference Center, put students from the inn’s training program against people from the Richland Community College Culinary Arts program. It’s a fundraiser to collect donations for the Good Samaritan Inn, and organizers say they need the help because they don’t get any state funding and depend on outside money.

People had the chance to come out and try the food the competitors made for themselves and then watch celebrity judges choose winners.

It’s a heated battle between sides every year.

“Well, they already knew we were winning, so they just came out for show,” one competitor said.

In a new twist, the 2018 cookoff featured a live auction.