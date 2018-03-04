Unattended candle ruled cause of Charleston house fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – Charleston Fire crews respond to a house fire at the 300 block of North 7th Street in Charleston.

Fire officials say they responded to the fire around 10:30 P.M. Saturday night.

An investigation determined that the fire started from an unattended candle burning too closely to combustibles in a bathroom.

Residents were home at the time of the fire but managed to escape. No injuries were reported.