Two cars, two homes: engulfed in flames

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham Fire responded to two neighboring homes and two vehicles on fire at the 900 block of South Glenwood Street.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 3:30 P.M. Saturday afternoon. Teutopolis firefighters were called to assist in fighting the flames.

The cause of the fires is still under investigation.

Residents home at the time of the blaze were able to escape. No injuries have been reported.