Female firefighter breaks gender stereotypes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): Whitney Anderson is no stranger to hard work.

"I got my bachelors in exercise science and then I continued on for my masters in exercise science," Anderson says.

She's smart, she's fit, so she decided to be a firefighter.

"I was doing some personal training over in Urbana and I began to meet other firefighters," she says. "I became interested in the career then and knew it was something I could do and it was something I was physically able to do."

All firefighters have to pass certain tests to join and the tests are the same across the board.

"There's no girl version," Anderson says. "Everybody lifts the same weight, everybody takes the same tests, interviews the same questions, academy is the same all around. You have to pass every test the same. There's no scaled version for females."

Whitney had no trouble keeping up.

"You're wearing a 55 pound weight vest and you have a 100 pound dummy carry," Anderson says. "I mean, you're sliding it across the floor but it's still heavy. But, again, there's no womens scaled version versus men you're all wearing the same weight."

She says the Champaign Fire Department is an easy fit.

"It's fun, I mean, I've always gotten along with males a lot better and it's no different than just hanging out with a bunch of friends all day," she says. "They treat me the exact same as they treat each other. To me, there's no difference between male or female here, we're all here for the same reason, same cause and we're here to do the same thing."

She says she wants people to know that they can do anything, regardless of stereotypes.

"Anything's possible with commitment and dedication," Anderson says. "If you want to become a firefighter - male or female - it doesn't matter."