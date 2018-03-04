Challenges for women in business at center of summit

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Millikin University is hosting an event meant to empower women in business.

The “Young Women Influencing Business Summit” is scheduled for March 8 to March 9 at Millikin’s University Commons. If will feature keynote speaker Shelley Rosen, who has experience navigating the world of corporate America.

Rosen served as an executive for McDonald’s Corporation before creating her own specialty company, called Luxe Bloom LLC. She also owns a company called Airlift Ideas. Rosen helped create the Redbox DVD rental system, which people often see at McDonald’s restaurants, box stores and drug stores across the country.

Millikin hopes the summit will be a networking opportunity for young women as they search for ways to get ahead in the professional world. It will also address challenges female business leaders often face.

It will feature interactive workshops that will focus on mentorship, communication and building confidence.

Click here for more information and details about how to register. Find the blue “Register Women in Business Summit” button at the bottom of the page in the hyperlink.