Sunday liquor sales officially begin in Indiana

INDIANA (WAND) – A newly-signed law gave Sunday liquor sales the green light in Indiana.

Sunday, March 4 marked the first day residents of the Hoosier state can buy alcohol on Sundays. WTHR reports the state will allow sales from noon to 8 p.m. each week.

The station was on hand to watch Gov. Eric Holcomb buy a box of stout beer at Goose the Market in Indianapolis. He signed the measure into law on Wednesday.

This is the first time in 80 years that Indiana has allowed people to buy drinks for carryout on Sundays. Grant Monahan, a leader in the Indiana Retail Council, told WTHR that it's important for Hoosiers to be able to buy drinks on the second-largest shopping day of the week.