Champaign's female firefighter reflects on job

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign’s only female firefighter says she’s fitting right in on the job.

Whitney Anderson decided to get involved with the city’s fire department after talking with other firefighters and developing an interest in the work. She’s worked alongside everyone else for six months.

Anderson has a background in exercise science. Her master’s degree, along with the personal training she goes through, helped prepare her for the grind of testing in order to join.

“There’s no girl version,” Anderson said. “Everybody lifts the same weights, everybody takes the same tests, interviews (with) the same questions. (The) academy is the same all-around. You have to pass every test the same.”

Anderson wants other women to know that they can do anything they want to do, no matter what stereotypes say.

“Anything is possible with commitment and dedication,” Anderson said. “If you want to become a firefighter, (if you’re) male or female, it doesn’t matter.”