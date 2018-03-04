Dairy truck driver urinates near cows, gets fired

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WAND) – A dairy truck driver urinated next to dairy cows and lost his job.

Darleen Tremblay of Tremblay Farm saw surveillance footage of the Vermont driver’s actions, which WCAX-TV says left her “shattered”. Monica Massey, who works with the Dairy Farmers of America, called what the driver did unacceptable.

The unnamed driver is not facing charges.

Police near Highgate, Vt. and Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts are looking into what happened.