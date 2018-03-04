Pro-gun rally draws crowd in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Pro-gun activists took part in a rally to defend their second amendment rights.

The gathering happened Sunday outside of the Bloomington Center for the Arts. The crowd on hand held signs and waved flags in order to send their message, which was that guns are not the problem.

People at the rally said America’s current gun laws need to be enforced.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong with the gun laws, it’s that the gun laws weren’t used to protect the kids in the school,” said rally organizer Regina Noland. “There was a nutjob out there that was threatening, and the police and the FBI knew about it for a few months and never did their job.”

The rally included about 90 people.

