Pritzker campaign fund takes in millions more

ILLINOIS (WAND) – A Democratic challenger in the race for governor has spent over $60 million on his campaign.

NBC 5 Chicago reports JB Pritzker just moved another $7 million into his campaign fund, putting his total number at $63 million. That puts him just a few million under the $66 million spent by President Donald Trump during the 2016 election cycle.

On his election website, Pritzker says his goal in this election is to help working families recover from the "pain" he says Gov. Bruce Rauner's agenda has caused. He criticized Rauner for failing to provide a balanced budget and "dragged our state down a path of financial ruin".

Governor Bruce Rauner’s campaign fund has included more than $95 million since 2013, according to NBC 5.

The primary election in Illinois is coming up on March 20.