Books to battle head-to-head in tournament

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur library will see books face off with the goal of naming a champion.

The second annual “Tournament of Books” is happening over the next five weeks at the Decatur Public Library, with the champion book and bracket winners announced on April 2. A total of 32 books or series will be involved in the full competitions.

The event will run during the same time of year as the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

The library wants people to fill out their own brackets predicting who they think will win for a chance at prizes. Votes can be entered at the library or online at its Facebook page.

Each round’s winners will be named on Sunday evening every week.

“Pride and Prejudice” won the 2017 “Tournament of Books” competition.